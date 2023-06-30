Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlie Puth is “begging” fans to stop throwing things on stage during live shows.

On Wednesday (28 June), country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet during a concert in Idaho.

After being hit, the singer was forced to briefly pause her show as she reacted to the object hitting her, before later returning to complete the set.

On Thursday (29 June), Puth addressed the incident on Twitter, writing: “This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end.”

The “LA Girls” singer also highlighted several other recent incidents of artists such as Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Pink having random objects thrown at them or being approached during their concerts this year.

“It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous,” Puth wrote. “Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…”

After Ballerini returned to the stage following the bracelet incident, she addressed what had happened directly with fans. “All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know.

“If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know?”

Earlier this month, Bebe Rexha was struck in the head with a phone during a show in New York, after which she suffered a black eye and required stitches.

Days later, Ava Max was slapped by a stage invader while performing in Los Angeles.

Then on Sunday (25 June), Pink was shocked when a fan threw their mother’s ashes on the stage as she performed in London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time festival.

In a clip circulating on social media, the “Raise Your Glass” singer, 43, can be seen picking up a plastic bag containing the powdery grey ashes of a fan’s cremated mother.

“Is this your mom?” Pink asked the person in the audience. When they seemingly confirmed this, the singer replied: “I don’t know how I feel about this.”