Charlie Puth says his new album is about ‘two heartbreaks’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Charlie Puth has teased his forthcoming self-titled album will be a personal reintroduction to fans, taking them on a journey through his recent love and heartbreak.

Scheduled for release on 7 October, Charlie is a 12-track LP, which the Grammy-winning artist said he feels is his “best album” yet.

“I call these 12 songs a story that I was ‘living through.’ I look back at it, thinking, ‘I can’t believe I ever let myself get that low, but at the same time maybe I’ve made a great album,’” Puth told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. “Because I do feel this is my best album so far.”

The “Attention” singer explained that after his 2018 Voicenotes’ success, “it seemed like everybody wanted to work with me, and I got really excited at that opportunity”.

“But when you put seven people on one song that’s mine, it stops sounding like me,” he added. “The music didn’t feel very genuine to me anymore.”

It was after Puth ran into Elton John for the first time, that the British artist gave him a pep talk: “He could tell I was working with too many people and that it was important that I get back to just making music myself, which is what I did for this album.”

Charlie Puth gets emotional while talking about the ‘worst breakup of his life' (TikTok / Charlie Puth)

“There are things people still don’t know about me that they’re going to know about me when they hear this album,” he admitted.

“The album’s about two breakups: One romantic relationship ending amicably, one business relationship ending, and the two being so, so different but feeling the same,” he revealed.

While his 2012 hit song “See You Again”, was inspired by the death of his friend, Puth said: “I had never experienced such profound loss like in December 2019 or January 2020.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Earlier this year, in March, the singer cried on TikTok as he opened up about the ending of a relationship, calling it “the worst breakup of my life”.

“I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people,” he said at the time.

However, looking ahead, Puth said now, “I’m ready to make my love album”.

Charlie is scheduled to release on 7 October.