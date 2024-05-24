Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Charlie Puth has revealed he cried after hearing Taylor Swift namecheck him in the title track for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

One of the most talked-about lyrics on the pop star’s record-breaking 11th album is when she sings: “You smoked, then ate seven bars of chocolate/ We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.”

The mention of Puth sent Swifties (Swift fans) flocking to his social media to congratulate him for being mentioned on their favourite artist’s new album.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Puth – known for singles “Attention” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore” – said he first heard about the shout-out through a friend after Swift’s album leaked online.

“My brain immediately went to, ‘Oh, like in an interview or something. That’s cool. I love Taylor Swift,”’ he said.

He then told the magazine he questioned if artificial intelligence had been used to make the song, saying he thought: “I’m going to wake up tomorrow and it was just a big joke that someone was playing on me because someone thinks I shouldn’t be a bigger artist, so get the biggest artist since the Beatles to say that I should be a bigger artist. Ha ha ha.”

Taylor Swift declares ‘Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist’ on ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ ( Getty Images )

It was only when the album officially came out in April that he believed it was real.

“My first thought was like, ‘Wow. She said my name.’ She kind of said it like P-O-O-T-H”, he said. “And I just cried, dude.”

The 32-year-old singer said the name check gave him a confidence boost and made him feel like everything he had done in the past was “meant to happen”.

Asked if he thinks he should be a bigger artist, he said: “I think I should be. But to me, a bigger artist, I get to inspire more of my fans and people around the world to pick up an instrument.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I’d love to be a bigger artist to inspire other people to be bigger artists.”

On Friday, Puth released his latest single, “Hero”, which he said is about “seeing the deterioration of someone you were really close to” who will not acknowledge they need help.

He said the stripped-back track is unlike his previous music, which he described as having many layers and was him being “braggadocious”.

“I wanted my listeners to listen to the lyrics and the story and not have them be so broad”, he said.

“Kind of like how Taylor Swift does in her music, too. That’s obviously what inspired me to put this out.”

He admitted that going against his typical style had been “very scary”, adding: “I’d say if it weren’t for Taylor and her mentioning me, I probably wouldn’t have had the courage to put this out, which is a big statement. I know.”

On Swift’s track, Puth is mentioned as the 14-time Grammy winner teases a love interest about their love of vintage typewriters and compares them to a “tattooed golden retriever”.

Swift fans have also interpreted the album’s title track as an insight into her rumoured romance with The 1975 star, Matty Healy, and the emotions it invited.

Asked about his thoughts on Healy being the focus of the song, Puth said: “Why has he never mentioned this to me before?

“I’ve written a couple of songs with him. I don’t think anything will come out from it, but I like his music a lot, too. I love his band.”

Puth also revealed he wrote Swift a note to thank her for the praise and to tell her that he would “take this newfound courage to put this new body of work out”.

Passing the namecheck along, Puth said she feels US singers Melanie Martinez and Mk.Gee should be bigger artists.

Additional reporting by the Press Association