Cher posts unconvinced reaction to Dua Lipa being called ‘the Cher of our generation’

Dua Lipa has been called the “Cher of our generation” on social media – but Cher herself is not convinced.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user posted a now-deleted tweet with side-by-side photos of Cher at the Grammys in 1974 and Lipa at the same awards in 2021. Both singers were wearing sparkly outfits with butterflies on them in the images.

The caption on the post read: “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation.”

After another user retweeted the post with the comment “So much truth in one tweet” and tagged Cher and Lipa, Cher responded with a thinking emoji and the question: “How many years are in a generation?”

Cher’s comment led to a debate on Twitter about whether it’s acceptable to compare younger performers like Lipa, 27, to older singers such as Cher, 76, who are still working.

“Props to her for this,” one person wrote of Cher’s response. “I find the ‘they’re the new (insert artist)’ so offensive especially when the original artist is still alive.”

The Twitter user who shared the original post comparing the artists responded to Cher, saying they were just trying to “praise you and Dua’s style” but that “some people didn’t get the message”.

Lipa has not yet responded to the post. The singer, who has been accused of plagiarism, this week claimed she had “never heard” the disco tracks at the centre of a copyright infringement lawsuit alleging she copied her 2020 hit “Levitating”.