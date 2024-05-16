Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cher has addressed her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, having previously promised she “wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars”.

The chart-topping “Believe” singer made the list of honourees when they were announced in April this year, but has been eligible for induction into the Cleveland-based Hall since 1991.

The musician, 77, had previously expressed her displeasure at the institution, telling them to “you-know-what themselves” last year. She also said that 1989 inductees The Rolling Stones “took four of them to be one of me”.

The musician spoke about her change of heart in an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the premiere of the documentary Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion. The fashion designer was responsible for some of Cher’s most memorable looks.

“I can thank David Geffen, my friend and most wonderful person ever, and John Sykes,” she said referring to the billionaire entrepeneur and Chairman of the Hall of Fame.

“I’m going to have some words to say,” she warned. “I’m going accept it as me.”

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, Cher was asked about her remarkable achievement of earning chart-topping hits across seven decades.

Singer broke her silence following her induction ( Entertainment Tonight )

Her 2023 single “DJ Play a Christmas Song” topped the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Song charts, meaning Cher has had No 1 hits in every decade from the 1960s to the 2020s.

The only other artists to match this feat are The Rolling Stones.

“It took four of them to be one of me,” Cher quipped, before adding: “And I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

The singer has been eligible for induction for over three decades, but had been consistently overlooked.

“You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars,” she said. “I’m not kidding you.

“I was about to say something else... I was about to say s***ting you! I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”