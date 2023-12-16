Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cher has hit back at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for failing to induct her, commenting: “I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars.”

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 77-year-old was asked about her remarkable achievement of having chart-topping hits across seven decades.

Her recent single “DJ Play a Christmas Song” topped the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Song charts, meaning Cher has had No 1 hits in every decade from the 1960s to the 2020s.

The only other artists to match this feat are The Rolling Stones.

“It took four of them to be one of me,” Cher quipped, before adding: “And I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Cher has been eligible for induction into the Cleveland-based Hall since 1991, but has been consistently overlooked.

“You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars,” she said. “I’m not kidding you. I was about to say something else... I was about to say s***ting you! I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

Cher in Las Vegas in 2023 (Getty)

She continued: “Also could I just say one other thing? I changed music forever with ‘Believe’.”

Cher’s chart-topping 1999 single featured the pioneering use of autotune, which has since become prevalent across pop music. It sold more than 11 million copies worldwide and is the UK's best-selling single by a female artist in history.

Earlier this month, Cher opened up about falling in love with her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards.

During an episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date, Dimoldenberg asked Cher if she fell in love with her 37-year-old partner “very quickly”. The singer said: “No, not at all.”

Cher then recalled how her romance with Edwards, who she’s been dating since 2022, first developed through some texting.

“I left to go to Switzerland, and he texts me,” she explained. “He said: ‘Where are you going?’ And I said: ‘I’m going to Switzerland. I’m a little tired.’ And then he wrote: ‘Well get some rest baby, with three Ys.’ And I went: ‘He doesn’t know me well enough to put three Ys on baby. I was kind of pissed off’.”

However, they stayed in touch, with Cher noting that he “then just started texting” during her trip to Switzerland. She also highlighted the irony of how she fell in love with her boyfriend, given the relationship advice she previously told her pals.

“And I told my friends: ‘Don’t fall in love with a younger man, we’re too old, and don’t ever fall in love by text,’” she recalled. “There goes that theory.”