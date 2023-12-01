Cher reveals how she fell in love with boyfriend Alexander Edwards

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cher has opened up about when she first fell in love with her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards.

The 77-year-old actor spoke candidly about her relationship with the music producer, 37, during an episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date series, which aired on 1 December. During the conversation, Dimoldenberg asked Cher if she fell in love with her partner “very quickly”. In response, the singer said: “No, not at all.”

Cher then recalled how her romance with Edwards, who she’s been dating since 2022, first developed through some texting.

“I left to go to Switzerland, and he texts me,” she explained. “He said: ‘Where are you going?’ And I said: ‘I’m going to Switzerland. I’m a little tired.’ And then he wrote: ‘Well get some rest baby, with three Ys.”

The “Believe” singer then shared her candid reaction to Edwards’ choice of words, continuing: “And I went: ‘He doesn’t know me well enough to put three Ys on baby. I was kind of pissed off.”

However, they stayed in touch, with Cher noting that he “then just started texting” during her trip to Switzerland. She also highlighted the irony of how she fell in love with her boyfriend, given the relationship advice she previously told her pals.

“And I told my friends: ‘Don’t fall in love with a younger man, we’re too old, and don’t ever fall in love by text,’” she recalled. “There goes that theory.”

In November 2022, Cher first took to Twitter, formerly known as X, to confirm her relationship with Edwards. While sharing a picture of Edwards, she told her followers that her then-new partner treated her “like a queen”. She also expressed that he had already been introduced to her family, before adding that “love doesn’t know math!”.

Last month, Cher spoke candidly about the pros and cons that come with dating a man who is decades younger than her. During an interview with Extra, she said that while she’s happy with how her relationship is going so far, the 40-year age gap can sometimes result in unexpected issues, like Edwards not understanding her references.

“Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about…” Cher explained. “The other day, I said: ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable, [is]?’ [He] said: ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references… He’ll look at me and go: ‘I wasn’t born yet.’”

However, she still acknowledged that they still “have a great time together,” before describing the things they have in common.

“We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s a got a great sense of humour, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other,” the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer added.

During the Chicken Shop Date episode, Dimoldenberg also asked Cher what the “positives of dating a younger man” were. In response, the singer quipped: “Older men just do not like me.”