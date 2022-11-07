Cher, 76, confirms relationship with 36-year-old: ‘Love doesn’t know math!’
The musical icon said that he treats her ‘like a queen’
Cher has confirmed her relationship with 36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards on Twitter.
The 76-year-old artist shared a picture of her new partner, confirming that she he treats her “like a queen”.
The “Believe” star first hinted as to her new relationship last week after tweeting: “One part of my life is SO AMAZING”.
She then followed this on Sunday with a picture of her new beau and a heart emoji.
Cher added that he had already been introduced to her family, adding that “love doesn’t know math!”.
When a fan asked her to confirm the relationship, she did with a series of emojis, stating that they had first met during Paris Fashion Week in October.
Another follower expressed their concern regarding Edwards’ “intentions” towards the star. “We know you are fabulous and I'm sure your inner circle will continue to have your back. Want you to be happy, but not taken advantage of!!!,” they wrote.
In response, Cher stated: “As we All Know …I WASN’T BORN YESTERDAY, & What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am”.
And in response to those criticising the couple’s 40-year age-gap, she simply tweeted: “ 'I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone”.
The news comes as the pair were photographed holding hands at Hollywood restaurant Craig’s earlier this week.
Edwards is the vice president of A&R at legendary music company Def Jam, home to musicians including Rihanna, Pusha T, Nas, Public Enemy and Justin Bieber.
Hailing from Oakland, California, Edwards was once in a relationship with model and activist Amber Rose, with whom he shares three-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.
Cher has previously been married twice, to Sonny Bono and late singer Gregg Allman.
She has also had relationships with Tom Cruise, actor Val Kilmer, record label boss David Geffen, and Kiss frontman Gene Simmons.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies