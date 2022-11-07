Cher, 76, confirms relationship with 36-year-old: ‘Love doesn’t know math!’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cher has confirmed her relationship with 36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards on Twitter.

The 76-year-old artist shared a picture of her new partner, confirming that she he treats her “like a queen”.

The “Believe” star first hinted as to her new relationship last week after tweeting: “One part of my life is SO AMAZING”.

She then followed this on Sunday with a picture of her new beau and a heart emoji.

Cher added that he had already been introduced to her family, adding that “love doesn’t know math!”.

When a fan asked her to confirm the relationship, she did with a series of emojis, stating that they had first met during Paris Fashion Week in October.

Another follower expressed their concern regarding Edwards’ “intentions” towards the star. “We know you are fabulous and I'm sure your inner circle will continue to have your back. Want you to be happy, but not taken advantage of!!!,” they wrote.

In response, Cher stated: “As we All Know …I WASN’T BORN YESTERDAY, & What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am”.

And in response to those criticising the couple’s 40-year age-gap, she simply tweeted: “ 'I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone”.

The news comes as the pair were photographed holding hands at Hollywood restaurant Craig’s earlier this week.

Edwards is the vice president of A&R at legendary music company Def Jam, home to musicians including Rihanna, Pusha T, Nas, Public Enemy and Justin Bieber.

Hailing from Oakland, California, Edwards was once in a relationship with model and activist Amber Rose, with whom he shares three-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

Cher has previously been married twice, to Sonny Bono and late singer Gregg Allman.

She has also had relationships with Tom Cruise, actor Val Kilmer, record label boss David Geffen, and Kiss frontman Gene Simmons.