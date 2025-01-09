Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cheryl Tweedy was reportedly stalked by a convicted killer who turned up to her home in Buckinghamshire, while she was grieving her ex-partner Liam Payne.

The pop singer, actor and TV personality is said to have been the victim of “fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repetitive behaviour” by a man who served 30 months for manslaughter in 2012.

The Sun reports that Daniel Bannister, 49, was first handed a three-year restraining order against the Girls Aloud star and served four months in September for an offence in July.

The restraining order meant that he could not contact Cheryl, enter the county of Buckinghamshire or attend her address.

In December, Bannister is alleged to have returned to Cheryl’s home, which she shares with her seven-year-old son, Bear, just weeks after Payne's funeral took place in November.

Bannister, who has no fixed address, is accused of entering Buckinghamshire on 10 December then turning up at “an address where you knew or believed Cheryl Tweedy was present”, The Sun reports, citing court documents.

He also allegedly attempted to contact Cheryl, which he was prohibited from doing.

Bannister pleaded guilty to the three offences in December and was sent back to prison, the publication says. He is due to be sentenced on 30 January.

The Independent has contacted Cheryl’s representative for comment.

open image in gallery Cheryl Tweedy is reported to have been stalked by a convicted killer ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

In 2012, Bannister pleaded guilty to manslaughter after attacking 48-year-old Rajendra Patel at a YMCA shelter in Croydon, south London.

Following the attack, Patel returned to hospital on 9 March and died the following day. A post-mortem report gave the cause of death as a pulmonary thromboembolism due to deep vein thrombosis of the left femoral vein, in turn due to a recent fracture of his left ankle.

The ordeal apparently took place in the weeks after pop singer Payne, Cheryl’s former partner and father to her son, Bear, died in October aged 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires.

Payne’s medical cause of death was confirmed this week in a UK inquest opening as “polytrauma”, meaning multiple traumatic injuries. Five people have been charged over his death.

open image in gallery Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne share seven-year-old son, Bear ( cherylofficial/Instagram; Getty Images )

A hearing held on 17 December at Buckinghamshire Coroner’s Court was told it may take “some time” to ascertain how the 31-year-old pop singer died.

Following the news of his death, Cheryl said in a statement: “As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

She continued: “Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”