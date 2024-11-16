Cheryl Cole makes first TV appearance since ex-partner Liam Payne’s death

Cheryl Cole made her first TV appearance since her ex-partner Liam Payne’s death.

Cheryl, who shared seven-year-old son Bear with the One Direction singer, joined her Girls Aloud band members to promote their new Children In Need charity single tribute on Friday (15 November).

The singer died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last month.

The former X Factor judge appeared in a moving clip alongside her fellow band members Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh on Friday.

The band has released a new version of their hit I’ll Stand By You as a tribute to late band member Sarah Harding, who died from breast cancer.