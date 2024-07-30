Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Chino XL, the East Coast rapper known for his deft wordplay and unique storytelling prowess, as well as a brief feud with Tupac Shakur, has died aged 50.

A statement shared to his Instagram page said that the artist died at home on Sunday morning (28 July).

“The family of Derek Keith Barbosa, professionally known as Chino XL, is devastated to relay the news of his passing,” the statement posted on Tuesday 30 July said.

“Chino is survived by his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie.”

In a joint statement, his daughters said: “Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic.

“The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.”

The family requested privacy; details of a memorial service are to be disclosed.

Born in the Bronx, New York, to an African-American mother and Puerto Rican father, Chino was raised by his mother in New Jersey.

He started his music career as a teenager after forming the rap duo Art of Origin with producer Kaoz, later signing to Rick Rubin’s label American Recordings when he was just 16.

His debut album, Here to Save You All, dropped in April 1996 to critical praise.

One song, “Riiiot!”, was believed to have sparked a feud with Tupac Shakur thanks to the notorious first-verse line: “I’m trying not to get f***ed like Tupac in jail.” Two months later, Tupac released “Hit ‘Em Up”, which took aim at Chino along with his former friend, the Notorious BIG, the Bad Boy crew, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Mobb Deep.

Chino XL pictured in 2009 ( Getty )

Chino released his much-delayed second album in 2001 via Metro Records, after being dropped by Warner Bros Records when their Black music department was shut down, then a third record, Poison Pen, in 2006.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

His fourth and final album, the double disc Ricanstruction: The Black Rosary, was arguably his most personal.

In an interview with HipHopDX, he said it addressed “a lot of the internal issues and [how] a lot of the things in my past affect my present”.

“I just kind of felt like the pen was just kind of like going in its own direction and it was just kind of what I wanted to get out of my system like for good,” he added.

Among the many tributes pouring in was one from Public Enemy’s Chuck D, who wrote on X/Twitter: “This ones a tough one. I admired Dj Polo as a @hiphopgods [peer]. ⁦@CHINOXL was my brother in rhyme and art.

“He encouraged my graphics forward. We exchanged art books. He looked out to protect my lyric books better.”

“Damn... RIP to the legend Chino XL,” Joe Budden said.