Chris Brown has apologised to Robert Glasper for his rant after losing to him at the Grammys.

Both musicians had been nominated for the Best R&B album award at the Sunday (5 February) night ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Other nominees included Mary J Blige with Good Morning Gorgeous, Lucky Daye with Candydrip and PJ Morton with Watch The Sun.

Glasper won for his album Black Radio III, but when the news was announced, Brown was not impressed.

Posting on his Instagram story on Sunday night, Brown posted a screenshot of the result, with the caption: “YALL PLAYING WHO DA F*** IS THIS?"

"I’M GOING TO KEEP KICKING A** RESPECTFULLY,” he wrote in another before posting “BRO WHO THE F*** IS ROBERT GLASPER?"

Brown then continued to ridicule Glasper, posting “I gotta get my skills up…ima start playing the harmonica” before posting an image of himself with the instrument saying "NEW LEVEL UNLOCKED!" and "HARMONICA BREEZY”.

But now, the artist has apologised for his behaviour. In a message sent as a direct Instagram to Glasper, then posted to Brown’s story, he began: "Congratulations my brother .. ".

"I would like to apologise if you took offence to my reaction at the Grammys .. you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean,” he admitted.

Brown then went on to say that he now liked the musician: “After doing my research I actually think you’re amazing ... THE ORGANIZATION ISN’T DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same category.”

"Two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another…,” he continued.

“CONGRATULATIONS.. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G,” he added.

Brown posted his private message to his Instagram account (Chris Brown )

It is not yet known if Glasper has responded to the private message. Although he has not repsonded publically himself, he has reshared Instagram posts from friends and fans responding to the original statements.

In a story reshared by Glasper the post reads “Who the f*** is Robert Glasper with the caption: “A Black man. An activist. A beast of a pianist. A Grammy Award Winner. A friend. In case y’all didn’t know.”

Another reshared story reads: “If you really have to ask who Robert Glasper is, you really don’t know music. This man has composed, produced and scored so many different works of art that you all listen to and don’t even know his name smh.”