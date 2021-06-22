Chris Brown reportedly under investigation for battery

US R&B singer Chris Brown is reportedly under investigation for battery.

According to TMZ, Los Angeles police responded to the singer’s San Fernando Valley home over the weekend, where a woman claimed Brown had slapped her – so hard that “part of her weave [came] out”.

Police reportedly took a battery report and named Chris as the suspect. The Independent has reached out to Brown’s management for comment.

TMZ also reports that the alleged victim had no other injuries, and no arrests have been made.

Brown has faced a number of charges in recent years, including one regarding an aggravated rape allegation by a French woman in January of 2019.

Brown was arrested in Paris and filed a defamation suit against his accuser several days after the charge. He was released without charge pending further investigation.

In 2017, Brown was allegedly involved in an incident at a Tampa nightclub where he was accused of punching the club’s photographer, who was reportedly taking pictures of him after being told not to.

The charges of felony battery against Brown were dropped, one year after he was arrested.

The embattled R&B performer was also previously convicted in 2009 for assaulting his then-girlfriend, the artist Rihanna, at a pre-Grammys party.

He was sentenced to five years probation, one year of domestic violence counselling, and six months of community service. He was also given a five year restraining order which required him to stay 50 feet away from Rihanna at all times – reduced to 10 at public events.