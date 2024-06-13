Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Brown was left dangling in the air mid-song after the wires he was attached to malfunctioned during a concert in New Jersey.

The controversial R&B singer was performing “Under the Influence” at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, as he glided over the audience when he came to an abrupt halt.

While his fans didn’t seem to notice any issue, Brown, 35, could be seen signalling to the stage crew to come and help get him down.

Eventually, a ladder was brought to the stage; the singer climbed down a few steps before jumping the rest of the way. He also appeared to exchange a few tense words with the tour workers.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Brown told the audience he was angry at the end of the two-hour show, but “also made light of the situation”.

The publication said that his set list also included renditions of “Take You Down”, “Wet the Bed”, “Loyal”, “With You” and “No Guidance”.

Chris Brown gestures to his tour crew after getting stuck while suspended over the stage ( X/Twitter )

Brown’s tour will conclude with two shows at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 6 and 7 August.

The singer has come under fire on his current tour after it emerged that he was charging fans thousands of dollars for a meet-and-greet.

Brown is known for going the extra mile when posing with his fans for photos, often consenting to join them in sexually suggestive positions.

However, many questioned the steep charge for these interactions. Brown’s official website states that he charges $1,111 (£868) for a meet-and-greet package, and fans must already have purchased a concert ticket to participate.

( Getty Images for BET )

The package includes a meet-and-greet with Brown, early entry to his show, one photo with the singer, and “two signed personal items only”, along with a VIP laminate, a calendar, a “tour gift” and a turn in a photobooth.

The “With You” artist defended the suggestive nature of his photoshoots with fans in 2022, hitting out at the “lame a** artists that won’t make eye contact with the people”.

“I have the coolest fans on the planet... I appreciate the f*** outta them,” he stated. “These are memories that will last with them forever. Unlike most of the lame a*** artists that won’t make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career.

“I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible... So I’ma go all out for my fans!!!”