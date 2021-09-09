Chris Martin says doing mushrooms ‘confirmed my suspicions about the universe’

Chris Martin has confessed to having once tried psychedelic mushrooms.

Appearing as a guest on comedian Pete Holmes’ podcast, You Made it Weird, the Coldplay singer was asked if he’d ever taken psychedelics.

Martin replied: “Only once, on mushrooms. I loved it, and that was good. It sort of confirmed my suspicions about the universe. I was like, ‘Okay, yep, that seems to be true’.”

He also admitted that taking substances did not help his creative process: “I don’t do so well on drugs and alcohol. It messes with the music. Some people, it enhances it. For me, it doesn’t.”

However, Martin also appeared to endorse taking mushrooms if the user got something from the psychedelic, saying: “I felt like, after I did mushrooms once, that [was] really the confirmation I needed of how I feel about the universe, so I don’t need to do that again but I think, for other people, it’s just amazing what it does.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Martin teased a forthcoming Coldplay release that he termed a “sort-of musical” and said they had a track coming out called “Weirdo”.

Coldplay’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, is set to be released next month.

Chris Martin in the music video for ‘Higher Power' (Coldplay via YouTube)

So far, two singles have been released from the album, “Higher Power” and the 10-minute long “Coloratura”.