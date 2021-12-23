Coldplay: Chris Martin says rock band will stop releasing new music in 2025

‘Well I know I can tell you our last proper record will come out in 2025’

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 23 December 2021 05:50
Coldplay perform against stunning NYC backdrop

Chris Martin has said that Coldplay will stop making new music in 2025.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s special broadcast with presenter Jo Whiley, the rock band frontman revealed that Coldplay’s “last proper record will come out in 2025”.

Martin’s full interview is set to broadcast on Thursday (23 December). Whiley, however, shared a snippet of the news on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Wednesday (22 December) where 44-year-old Martin can be heard revealing the news.

“Well I know I can tell you [that] our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour,” he said.

“Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Martin has spoken out about retiring from making new music. Earlier this year, the singer said he thought Coldplay’s 12th album would be their last.

Coldplay performing at Inaugural RADIO.COM live event series in 2020

(Getty Images for Radio.com)

He told Absolute Radio that “in a few albums’ time we will finish making albums”.

“This is not a joke, this is true, I think after 12 that will be the end of our catalogue, but I think we will always want to play live together,” Martin said.

“So, I think in the way that the [Rolling] Stones do, it will be so cool if we can still be touring in our late 70s. That will be wonderful if anybody wants to come.”

Coldplay released their ninth album, Music of the Spheres, in October this year.

The band is set to embark on a global tour next year – including a number of dates in the UK – where fans will see them perform in many countries across the world.

In 2019, Martin said the band would not tour until they found an environmentally sustainable way of doing so.

The band had earlier in October revealed some of the eco-friendly adjustments that would be made for their forthcoming tour.

Coldplay’s 2022 tour kicks off in March with dates in Central America, followed by the US, before moving on to Europe.

The band is playing a number of dates in the UK: three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium (12, 13 and 16 August) and Glasgow’s Hampden Park (23 August).

