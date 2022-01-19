Chris Rock has shared his views on “eccentric” rapper Kanye West.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has been at the centre of several controversies over the years, but Rock has defended his honour.

While speaking to Dana Carvey and David Spade on their podcast Fly on the Wall, Rock was asked if the rapper is “crazy”.

Laughing, Rock replied: “He's an eccentric guy, you know? With Kanye I always go, ‘Is he worth it?’ And I’m like, ‘So far!’

When asked to clarify if he meant as a friend or a musician, Rock stated: “As an artist. He puts you through a lot but you’re like, ‘OK, the record’s pretty great! I love these sneakers!’

Months after separating from wife Kim Kardashian, West has begun dating Uncut Gems actor Julia fox.

Fox was forced to deny that their relationship not a PR stunt in the most recent episode of her podcast, Forbidden Fruits,

Talking about her relationship with the rapper and fashion designer, Fox said: “There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t.”

Julia fox and Kanye West are dating (Getty )

Going into further detail with her podcast co-host Niki Takesh, Fox said: “I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, ‘Oh my God, this makes so much sense.’”

In December 2021, West said that he will be “homeless in a year” as he plans to turn all of his properties into churches in a bid to combat homelessness in Los Angeles.