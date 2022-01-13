Julia Fox insists Kanye West relationship isn’t a PR stunt

Julia Fox has insisted that her relationship with Kanye West is not a PR stunt.

Talking about her relationship with the rapper and fashion designer on the most recent episode of her podcast, Forbidden Fruits, Fox said: “There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t.”

The duo were first spotted on a date earlier this month, with Fox confirming they are a couple to Interview Magazine where she detailed the events of their second date.

Going into further detail with her co-host Niki Takesh, Fox said: “I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, ‘Oh my God, this makes so much sense’.”

She also said there was so much public interest in their relationship “because it’s meta”.

Fox, who rocketed to fame through her appearance in Adam Sandler thriller Uncut Gems, also discussed her previous work with comedian Pete Davidson, who is dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

“I love the Paper Magazine cover of me and Pete, that shoot that we did and we’re the Barbie dolls,” she said, before calling the connection between the four of them a “conspiracy theory”.

Addressing the current nature of the relationship, the actor and model said: “Listen, for right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations – there’s no labels, none of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better.”

Julia Fox is dating Kanye West (Getty Images)

Fox previously explained in Interview Magazine that she first met West on New Year’s Eve and that there was an “instant connection”.