Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have praised country singer Chris Stapleton’s “breathtaking” rendition of the US national anthem at the Super Bowl 2023.

Stapleton opened the biggest night in American football, currently underway at the 63,000-capacity State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

He was accompanied by CODA actor Troy Kotsur, who performed the national anthem in sign language at the Super Bowl tonight.

Follow live updates from the Super Bowl halftime show here.

Stapleton’s version of “The Star Spangled Banner” on Sunday (12 February) drew comparisons to Whitney Houston’s impeccable pre-game performance in 1991.

One fan tweeted: “Chris Stapleton might’ve just sang my favorite Super Bowl rendition of the National Anthem (Whitney Houston aside).”

“Grown-a** men crying to Chris Stapleton singing the national anthem,” another said. “Wow, this one is right up there with Whitney Houston’s performance. Just amazing.

In honour of the country’s national anthem, the NFL routinely enlists superstar musicians and performers to deliver the patriotic moment at the annual sporting event.

Singers such as Cher, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and Marvin Gaye have previously opened the show with their versions of the national anthem.

Reacting to Stapleton’s moving performance – which lasted two minutes and one second – on Sunday night, another fan said: “Chris Stapleton needs to sing the National Anthem every year at the #SuperBowl. WOW!”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

One person said they were “still mopping up the tears” after the “Starting Over” singer brought the house down with his rousing delivery of the national anthem.

Other performances tonight include Abbott Elementary star Shery Lee Ralph singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” or the Black national anthem.

R&B star Babyface performed “America the Beautiful” and Rihanna will take centre stage as the headline act during this year’s hotly anticipated halftime show.