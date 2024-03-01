Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Geri Horner is thought to be “highly unlikely” to fly out to join husband Christian Horner in Bahrain this weekend after what appeared to be a series of sexual text exchanges between the Red Bull team boss and a female subordinate were sensationally leaked.

The F1 team principal, 50, was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” on Wednesday after a three-week internal probe, following allegations from a female colleague which were strongly denied.

Sources close to the singer say was “relieved and elated” when the case against Horner was thrown out having been reduced to “floods of tears” while waiting on the outcome of the investigation, according to The Sun.

But less than 24 hours later a series of WhatsApp texts and photographs were released, reigniting the scandal and plunging the pair’s relationship into the spotlight once more.

Since their marriage in 2015, Geri has been a regular feature in Red Bull racing’s F1 paddock with the former Spice Girl also sharing intimate moments of her family life on Netflix’s popular series Drive to Survive, which follows the intense rivalries of Formula One teams over the course of a season.

(Getty Images)

The Independent has seen the leaked material, a Google Drive with 79 separate documents, but is unable to verify the authenticity of the content.

While there don’t appear to be any explicit images in the messages, some of the texts are sexually suggestive in nature.

Meanwhile, the embattled Red Bull boss was present in the F1 paddock in Bahrain on Friday, ahead of the first race of the 2024 season this weekend where his team will chase back-to-back constructors’ championships.

He responded to the latest development with a short statement on Thursday night: “I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Geri had reportedly planned to fly out to the Middle East this weekend to reunite publicly with Christian, but those close to mother-of-two have said it is now “highly unlikely” that she will join him, the MailOnline reported.

News that Horner was under investigation rocked the F1 world in February when the seemingly unassailable leader of the F1 champions suddenly saw his career hanging in the balance.

However, the couple put on a show of solidarity when they appeared on the red carpet together for the Baftas in London on 18 February, two days later.

Inside the Royal Albert Hall, they were pictured having a friendly chat with Oscar contender Colin Farrell, who reportedly congratulated Christian on his recent F1 wins.

How did Geri and Christian Horner meet?

The pair met several times before dating. In an interview with The Telegraph, Christian recalled that they first locked eyes at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2009, where Geri was a guest of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone.

“I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well,” he said.

He remembered: “She gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. So I thought, 'OK, I'm on for a kiss on the cheek here!' And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!“

Geri and Christian made their debut as a couple at a racing charity event in 2014, and were later spotted together holding hands at the wedding reception of Poppy Delevingne and James Cook, which was held at Kensington Palace Gardens.

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell attend the wedding of Poppy Delevingne and James Cook (Getty Images)

The couple were married in 2015 and welcomed a son together, Monty, two years later, when Halliwell was 44. Their engagement was announced in The Times in 2014, reading: “The engagement is announced between Christian, son of Mr and Mrs G.M. Horner and Geraldine, daughter of the late Mr LF Halliwell and Mrs A Parkinson.”

Geri also shared the news herself on X/Twitter, writing: “Christian and I are delighted to announce that we are engaged! We're both very happy.”

A number of famous faces were spotted at the couple’s lavish wedding ceremony in Bedfordshire, England, on 15 May 2015.

TV stars Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French rubbed shoulders with former F1 driver David Coulthard. However, Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, was the only one of Horner’s former bandmates to attend.

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) wrote a message to Horner on her big day, commenting: “Geri Halliwell Sending u love and happiness. I’m so sad I couldn't be with you on your special day x I love u x.”

Meanwhile, Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice, wrote: “Geri Halliwell wishing you the most beautiful special day of your life,I love you xxxx.”

Christian and Geri Horner at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the world premiere of No Time to Die, 2021 (Getty Images for EON Productions)

Geri also gushed about her relationship with Christian as recently as August last year, in an interview with The Sunday Times, when she called her husband of nine years her “best friend”.

In the interview, Geri said she was a “late developer” when it came to seeking a meaningful romantic relationship after finally feeling satisfied being herself in her late thirties.

“The brilliant thing was I was just, like: this is me,” she told journalist Dolly Alderton. “I’m not going to hold myself in in a Hervé Léger dress. I was quite grumpy to Christian, actually, and my sillier self came out. I was just real.”

‘We’re best friends’: Geri Horner with her husband, Christian Horner, at the Baftas earlier this month (Getty Images)

Geri said that despite her needing to adjust to having Horner in her life after years of being single, it became a “really loving relationship”.

“We’re best friends,” she said. “And I went to an all-girls school – I didn’t know I could be best friends with a man.”

She gave birth to her first child, daughter Bluebell, in 2006, following a relationship with filmmaker Sacha Gervasi. Her and Gervasi’s relationship ended prior to Bluebell’s birth, and she raised her daughter mostly on her own, with help from her late friend, pop icon George Michael.

The Independent has contacted Geri’s representatives for comment.