Aslan singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after ‘long-fought battle’ with cancer

Christy Dignam, the Irish musician best known as the frontman of Aslan, has died aged 63 following a long illness.

His death was announced on Tuesday (13 June) afternoon by his daughter Kiera on social media.

“On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam. Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.

“We ask that you honour our family’s need for privacy during this immensely painful period. Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person. We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us.”

Dignam had been in palliative care at home since December 2022, according to The Irish Times, after being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder associated with certain cancers in 2013.

Aslan’s hit singles include “This Is”, “Loving Me Lately”, “Pretty Thing” and “Please Don’t Stop. Their debut album, Feel No Shame, topped the Irish album charts in 1988.

In a tweet, former Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Christy Dignam was “a true legend of Irish music”.

“His brave and dignified battle with cancer inspired many,” he said.

Dignam was born in Dublin in 1960. Beginning at the age of six, Dignam was repeatedly molested by a neighbour for three years, which he later suggested led to his addiction to heroin.

“From that moment on,” Dignam said, “my life was different. The first time I got rid of that as an adult was when I took heroin.”

He formed Aslan in 1982 with fellow Dubliners Joe Jewell, Billy McGuinness and Alan Downey.

The band took their name from the fictional lion in CS Lewis’s Narnia book series (Aslan is the Turkish word for “Lion”).

They split up in 1988 over Dignam’s drug abuse before reuniting in 1993. Drummer Downey said on the band’s 1999 Made In Dublin DVD: “It was like U2 trying to go on without Bono... it was just never going to work”

In 2014, Dignam told the Irish Mirror he was surprised to have made it into his 50s: “I was in a plane crash a couple of years ago, I struggled with drug addiction and now this cancer thing, so it is a bit of a Lazarus.

“That’s three lives gone, I’ve six left.”

He was diagnosed with amyloidosis in 2013 – a rare form of blood cancer that occurs when a protein called amyloid builds up in the organs.

In 2021, Dignam released his debut solo album, The Man Who Stayed Alive.

Dignam is survived by his wife Kathryn, daughter Kiera, who is also a singer, grandsons Cian and Jake and granddaughter Ava.