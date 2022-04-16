Coachella 2022: How to tune into the live stream
Includes live performances, interviews with artists, exclusive merch for purchase, and more
After a three-year interruption, Coachella makes its highly-anticipated return today (15 April).
If you weren’t able to nab a wristband for the weekend, fear not. For the tenth year, fans can still access Coachella’s YouTube live stream via phone, desktop, smart TV, and the YouTube music app.
This year’s stream includes four hosts, music artist Joe Kay, social media influencer Quenlin Blackwell, Internet personality Therapy Gecko, and California news anchor Veronica De La Cruz.
Not only will the programming include live performances, but it will also feature artist interviews, the ability to Live Chat with other fans, exclusive festival merch for purchase, and access to pre-parties on YouTube Premium and behind-the-scenes footage on YouTube Shorts.
The musical event’s first-weekend live stream will have shows from 80 different artists, including the star-studded headliners, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd.
Weekend one’s live stream begins at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET on Friday 15 April and runs until the evening of Monday 18 April.
You can access it on the official Coachella YouTube channel.
There will be three different channels available to choose from of varying performances happening simultaneously.
Check out the full weekend’s set time schedule here. Follow our Coachella live blog here for real-time updates.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies