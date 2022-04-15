Coachella - live updates from California music festival
Following a three-year interruption, Coachella finally makes its highly-anticipated return today (15 April).
Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.
Before the pandemic shut down large-scale music events, Coachella’s 2019 top-billed performers covered the musical spectrum with Childish Gambino’s hip-hop, Ariana Grande’s pop, and Tame Impala’s alternative indie.
The biggest names in music will perform over the next two weekends. The star-studded headliners for this year’s event include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia, with The Weeknd stepping in to replace Kanye West who pulled out last minute.
Coachella 2022: Set times for all of its Weekend 1 performances
On Thursday morning (14 April), fans had expressed their shock as the schedule for set times still hadn’t been released.
“Happy @coachella set time anxiety day to all who observe,” one person joked on social media.
However, later that day, the event’s big bosses finally unveiled the full schedule.
Find the entire schedule of slated performances for Coachella’s Weekend 1, from Harry Styles’ big desert festival debut on Friday at 11:35pm PT, Billie Eilish’s Saturday performance at 11:30pm PT, Swedish House Mafia with the Weeknd’s closing day performance at 10:20pm PT on Sunday, and all of the artists in between.
A previously unannounced set from the band Arcade Fire also features on the bill, with the group playing at 6:45pm PT on the night of Friday 15 April
