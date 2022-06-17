Following this year’s Coachella in April, dates have been officially announced for 2023.

The music festival will take place from 15 to 17 April and 21 to 23 April 2023 in Indio, California.

Along with the recently released dates, Frank Ocean has been confirmed as one of the headliners.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, co-founder Paul Tollett spoke about singer, who was slated to headline the 2020 edition of the festival, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West. I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about,” he said.

Advance tickets for the forthcoming festival went on sale today (17 June) at 10am PT. The event switched its ticketing platform to AXS, so fans will have to create an account here to purchase tickets.

No other information regarding general tickets for Coachella 2023 has been announced.

