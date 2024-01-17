Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The lineup for the 2024 edition of the Coachella Festival has been announced, with Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat set for headline performances.

The Californian festival will return for its first weekend from Friday 12 April until Sunday 14 April.

The second weekend will take place from Friday 19 April to Sunday 21 April, with the same artists performing at both shows.

The Friday bill, which Del Rey will headline, also features rising Mexican singer Peso Pluma, rapper Lil Uzi Vert and French dance act Justice.

Saturday, headlined by Tyler, the Creator, will see performances from Britpop survivors Blur, New York rapper Ice Spice and electronic artist Grimes.

The Sunday lineup, topped by Doja Cat, also includes Colombian singer J Balvin, LA-born singer Jhené Aiko and Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp.

The festival will also see a surprise appearance from Gwen Stefani’s ska punks No Doubt, who earlier teased their reunion on social media.

