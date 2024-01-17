No Doubt fans celebrate as Gwen Stefani and band tease reunion

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

No Doubt fans are celebrating after the much-loved Californian band teased an upcoming reunion show, more than a decade after they last split.

The four piece group – singer Gwen Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young - formed in Anaheim, California in 1986 and released their last album Push and Shove in 2012.

Stefani has also had a successful solo career, and more recently has appeared as a judge on TV talent show The Voice.

On Tuesday, 16 January, a minute-long clip was posted to No Doubt’s official X/Twitter page.

The video begins with Stefani reminiscing over a collage she made for the artwork for the band’s second album, 1995’s The Beacon Street Collection. “This is actually bringing back so many memories,” says Stefani. “I’m going to text Tony right now.”

The clip then features a graphic moving from 2015 to 2024, before showing the four band members on a group video chat.

After Stefani asks: “What are we doing?”, Young suggests: “Maybe we should do a show?” to general agreement from his bandmates. The video ends with Stefani saying: “Let’s do a show” and a graphic of a question mark.

Minutes later, the band was announced on the lineup for 2024’s Coachella Festival.

The band’s video has been met with excitement by No Doubt fans, with one tweeting: “Omg. Now why was I just asking for a No Doubt reunion a month ago??? Did I manifest this???”

Last year, Stefani was reduced to tears as she was surprised with a video message from ska legend Pauline Black while appearing on The One Show.

During the interview, presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas spoke to Stefani about the influence of ska on the singer and No Doubt. They singled out Black, who sung with the ska revival band The Selecter, in particular.

Jones then told Stefani that they had “a bit of a surprise” for her, as they had “rang Pauline up” and got her to record a video message for the pop musician.

Speaking to The Independent for a feature about the making of No Doubt’s alt-rock classic “Don’t Speak”, Stefani explained that the song was written about her relationship with Kanal. “It used to be more upbeat, more of a 1970s rock-type thing,” said the singer. “[When] Tony and I broke up ... it turned into a sad song.”