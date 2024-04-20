Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Surprise guests won’t make the TikTok generation care about Blur, and that’s ok because the handful of dads mooching around near the back of the just about sizeable crowd were having a lovely time – as was Damon Albarn – despite reports to the contrary.

By now, the clip of Albarn bemoaning Coachella’s infamously stationary crowd for not singing along to ‘Girls & Boys’ has gone very viral and in isolation it paints a picture of a man from the 90s being very moody and out of touch. “You’ll never see us again” he raved but he also made a mostly poignant speech on how he’s very aware they’re a band from a different era and most people in the desert aren’t even as old as most of Blur’s songs are.

Which is very true, the majority of the festival were not at Blur, they were probably elsewhere watching the likes of Bleachers or Grimes have a 2x speed meltdown inside her big spider. But Blur were not playing to an empty crowd and in the defence of those in attendance, it was not the ‘play the hits’ festival set. The band were joined by the Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers for much of the middle of the set to sing through lesser-known numbers from last year’s The Ballad of Darren. It was a thoughtful gesture and offered a real alternative to the droves of pop acts littering the bill but it’s hardly going to get people fired up.

And yes it feeds into the cliche that the atmosphere is often lacking or “on their own planet” but it’s a widely believed one as Tyler, The Creator, who headlined the same stage hours later remarked about being sceptical: “The crowd can be dead as hell.” And let’s be real, the crowd for Blur was dead as hell, but this isn’t a festival for Blur. It IS a festival for Tyler, The Creator and there was no dead crowd, in fact it was pretty wild in Californian terms as someone nearly stood on my feet – as an aptly titled ‘EARFQUAKE’ featuring Charlie Wilson causes one of the largest heartfelt sing-alongs of the weekend.

Grimes faces technical difficulties during Coachella DJ set

Then again, maybe all Blur needed was a guest appearance, maybe they should have brought Will Smith on for an absolutely no-context rendition of ‘Men in Black’ – it didn’t seem to do J Balvin any harm. Or failing that – a game of corn hole with Paris Hilton and checks notes Abraham Lincoln, a la Vampire Weekend. These guest appearances are great dopamine hits but it becomes a draining self-fulfilling prophecy where every performance feels like it will either live or die by who joins them on stage and I got swept up in it myself. 35 mins into Khruangbin’s colourful psychedelia I got much more caught up in whether Leon Bridges would appear for ‘Texas Sun’ than being “present” and enjoying the music.

Vampire Weekend and Paris Hilton onstage at Coachella 2024 ( YouTube )

Instead Blur did it all on their own terms, Damon uses his other band Gorillaz to be the guest-led vehicle and they were at Coachella last year.

Yes, he never got the reaction he wanted from ‘Girls & Boys’ but he did get it from ‘Song 2’, a track he added “had been so good to us” but also that he saw a TikTok of it “being performed by a vacuum cleaner, which is humbling and inspiring at the same time and I think all the best things in life are like that”.

Damon Albarn talks about a vacuum cleaner before performing Song 2

Obviously the above sentence has not gone viral because it does not provoke discourse but when all is said and done, despite his supposed moaning Damon will be back for weekend two and these seven days of news stories have been a great PR campaign for drumming up a bigger crowd.