Newsround star Lizo Mzimba makes unlikely appearance ‘on stage’ at Coachella

Former Newsround star Lizo Mzimba made an unexpected “on stage” feature at Coachella over the weekend.

During the desert festival’s opening weekend, the BBC presenter was projected on a jumbo screen during UK artist Jai Paul’s solo Coachella debut on Saturday 15 April.

Midway through the songwriter’s set, an old photo of Mzimba from his Newsround days appeared behind him.

“Never ever imagined that a picture of me from my Newsround days would end up being projected on a huge screen at Coachella at the weekend,” the entertainment correspondent tweeted.

Alongside a screenshot taken from a recording of the concert, Mzimbo added: “Very honoured and grateful. Thank you @Jai_Paul.”

Several fans joyously responded in the comments, with one writing: “No way! Please tell me the back story of this.”

“Inspired a generation!” praised a second. “How? Why? Wonderful but there are BIG questions,” another said.

Mzimbo began his career as the longest-serving presenter on the beloved BBC children’s news magazine programme from 1998 to 2008.

He’s currently the network’s entertainment correspondent.

Newsround aired its first episode in April 1972, becoming one of the world’s first TV news magazines aimed specifically at children.

Each episode was dedicated to making real-world news appropriate and digestible to children.

In the early 2000s, it was the most-watched children’s show in the UK.

Launched by English journalist John Craven OBE, the series went through several hosts over the course of its 48-year run.

It was officially axed by BBC in 2020 after it suffered a significant drop in viewership following its move from BBC One to CBBC.