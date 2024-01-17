Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Coachella is already gearing up for its 2024 edition, and while fans still have a few months to prepare for the big weekend(s), tickets are going on sale very soon.

This year, the Southern California desert festival will be held over two weekends in April, with the first weekend scheduled from Friday 12 April until Sunday 14 April, and the second weekend taking place from Friday 19 April to Sunday 21 April. The same artists will perform during both.

To make sure you have the best chance at nabbing tickets to see the lineup, headlined by Doja Cat, Tyler the Creator and Lana Del Rey, as well as a much anticipated No Doubt reunion, keep on reading.

How to get presale codes?

For those interested in purchasing pre-sale tickets, registration for Weekend 1 and Weekend 2 is open now on the Coachella website.

Anybody who purchased tickets in 2022/2023 will have special access to the loyalty presale, with registration open now until Thursday (18 January) at 12pm PT/3pm ET. Make sure you register for the loyalty presale with the same email you used to purchase the 2022/2023 passes.

When do presale tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets will go on sale via ticketing platform AXS on Friday (19 January) beginning at 11am PT/2pm ET. For clarification, Coachella does not sell single day passes, only three-day weekend passes.

Loyalty presale will open a day earlier on Thursday (18 January) at 2pm PT/5pm ET.

For the best chances at securing a pass, the website suggests you look at Weekend 2.

What kind of passes are available and how much do they cost?

Depending on if you’re a camper, glamper or would rather stay in a nearby hotel, Coachella offers a variety of passes.

But for those just interested in the wristbands – no lodging accommodations – you can purchase general admission passes beginning at $549. However, if you choose the general admissions plus shuttle access to and from the venue, prices start at $669. And those interested in the VIP package can expect to pay at least $1,199. All the prices listed here include convenience fees.

You can find what each tier offers, as well as additional camping bundles, on their website.