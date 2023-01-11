Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Coachella festival has finally announced its full 2023 line-up.

Headliners at the California music event in April, which takes place across two weekends both spanning three days, include Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean.

This marks the first time on record that none of the festival’s three headliners have been white, showing an encouraging progression in diversity on stage at Coachella.

Other acts on the bill include the likes of Gorillaz, Blondie, Rosalia and Björk.

The 2023 festival is held on 14 to 16 April and 21 to 23 April in the Coachella Valley of the Colorado desert.

On the Friday of the festival, 2022’s most streamed global artist, Puerto Rican mega-star Bad Bunny, will headline the festival.

Joining him will be acts including Burna Boy, Chemical Brothers, Gorillaz and Blondie.

This year, the festival will take place on 14-16 April and 21-23 April (getty)

On Saturday, it’s K-pop stars Blackpink’s time to shine. The smash hit South Korean girl group will be joined by the likes of Charli XCX, Rosalia and Underworld.

Frank Ocean will headline the Sunday at the festival alongside Björk, Dominic Fike and Christine and the Queens.

The full line-up can be found below.

How to get tickets to Coachella 2023

This year, 125,000 people are expected to attend both weekends of Coachella.

Presale for the festival begins at 11am PT (7pm UK time) on Friday 13 January.

Coachella tweeted on Tuesday (10 January) that “very limited” tickets remain for weekend one, meaning that fan’s “best chance” is to aim for weekend two.

You can register for presale on the festival’s website here.

Anyone who bought tickets for Coachella in 2022 will get early access to passes from 11am PT (7pm UK time) on Wedneday 11 Jan.

“To access the Loyalty Presale, register with the same email that purchased or registered a wristband last year,” the festival says.