Coldplay have responded to the claim that they are being used as “useful idiots for greenwashing” over their recent efforts to orchestrate an eco-friendly world tour.

The band developed a 12-point plan to minimise their carbon footprint, after vowing two years ago not to tour without finding an environmentally sustainable way of doing so.

Last week, Coldplay announced a partnership with the Finnish oil company Neste to halve their touring emissions. However, the move has faced criticism and claims of “greenwashing”, with some critics highlighting Neste’s own links to deforestation.

The company purports to be the world’s largest sustainable biofuel suppier, but studies have also shown it is responsible for large-scale deforestation in countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

Carlos Calvo Ambel, a senior director of the Transport and Environment campaign group (T&E) said: “Neste is cynically using Coldplay to greenwash its reputation. This is a company that is linked to the kind of deforestation that would appal Chris Martin and his fans. It’s not too late, they should drop their partnership with Neste now and focus on truly clean solutions instead.”

In a response provided to The Independent, Coldplay said: “When we announced this tour, we said that we would try our best to make it as sustainable and low carbon-impact as possible, but that it would be a work in progress.

“That remains true. We don’t claim to have got it all right yet.”

The band set a target of reducing CO2 emissions by 50 per cent compared to their last tour, which took place in 2017.

In order to do so, they are seeking to “elminate the use of fossil fuels” in their show production and land freight.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performing at the 8th annual We Can Survive concert back in October (Getty Images for Audacy)

“In most cities – but not yet all – we can achieve this by using a mix of sustainable biofuels and renewable energy,” they continued. “We’re also trying to reduce emissions from air travel with sustainable aviation fuel.

“Before we appointed Neste as supplier of these biofuel products, we received their guarantee that they do not use any virgin materials in their production - most especially not palm oil. It’s still our understanding that they use renewable waste products only, like cooking oil and byproducts from wood pulp manufacture.”

The statement continues: “The second component of our efforts is a custom-built, tourable battery system to allow us to use renewable energy wherever we are in the world. We approached various electric car manufacturers to supply the batteries and expertise to create this. BMW were the ones that offered to help.”

Coldplay stipulated that they had “no connection to or influence on” the car company’s corporate policies.

“We just need their batteries so that we can power our shows with renewable energy,” they added.

“We are doing our best, and always genuinely welcome suggestions as to how to do it better.”