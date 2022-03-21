Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are among the acts announced to perform at the charity event Concert for Ukraine.

The two-hour fundraising effort has been set up with the aim of raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) humanitarian appeal.

Rock band Snow Patrol, singer Emili Sandé and jazz artist Gregory Porter have also been announced to perform.

Cabello recently released her second collaboration with Sheeran, “Bam Bam”. They previously released their duet “South of the Border”, from Sheeran’s No 6 Collaborations Project, in 2019.

“My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine,” she said.

“As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

Scottish singer Sandé said: “I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis.

“Nobody should be refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety, and I’m pleased for the chance to support the DEC’s appeal to help all people whose lives have been affected by the conflict.”

Emili Sandé will perform at Concert for Ukraine (Getty Images)

Concert for Ukraine is being held at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on 29 March and will be broadcast by ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player.

A number of short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and raising awareness of the conflict will be played in between the live music performances.

Viewers will be able to donate what they can throughout the evening, while all sponsorship and advertising revenue generated by the event, predicted to be more than £3m, will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.

Follow live updates on the Ukraine-Russia crisis here.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Additional reporting by Press Association