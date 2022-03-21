Ukraine news – live: Zelensky warns of ‘third world war’ if Russia talks fail as art school bombed
Ukrainian leader says Russia aims to ‘exterminate’ his country’s civilian population
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of a “third world war” if talks with Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart, fail to achieve peace following the invasion of Ukraine.
“[I]f these attempts fail, that would mean ... a third world war,” the wartime leader told CNN via video link on Sunday. He also repeated his belief that Putin’s troops were working to “exterminate” Ukraine’s civilian population.
It comes as the one-month anniversary of Russia’s assault on its neighbour looms this week, with the UN’s most recent data showing that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the fighting began. At least 816 civilians are thought to have been, though the figure is likely much higher.
Meanwhile, the Russian military on Sunday bombed an art school where around 400 people were taking refuge in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Local authorities said the school’s building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble. There was no immediate word on casualties.
On Wednesday, Russia targeted a theatre in the same city, where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. Moscow later denied responsibility, blaming far-right Ukrainians for the attack.
Ukraine war pushing UK aid programmes ‘to breaking point’, campaigners warn
The war in Ukraine is pushing UK’s overseas aid budget “to breaking point”, anti-poverty campaigners have warned.
Almost a month long invasion launched by Russia has destroyed the UK government’s rationale for cutting aid spending from the level of 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent of gross national income in 2020.
The Ukrainian war means that the UK will no longer be able to meet its strategic priorities and international obligations within the reduced budget, it said.
Read the full story by The Independent’s political editor Andrew Woodcock here:
Ukraine war pushing UK aid programmes ‘to breaking point’, campaigners warn
Exclusive: Report finds cut to aid budget leaves UK unable to meet strategic priorities and international obligations
Ukraine says no question of surrendering Mariupol
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said there is no question of giving up Mariupol city, as demanded by Russia, and laying down arms.
“There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms,” Ms Vereshchuk said.
“We have already informed the Russian side about this,” the deputy prime minister said.
Russian has effectively asked the residents in Mariupol town to lay down their arms as the city battles heavy attacks.
The city is an important link, which if seized by Moscow, can provide a direct route to the Russian troops in the southern and eastern Ukraine.
New Zealand to aid Ukraine with funds, non-lethal military assistance
New Zealand will provide Ukraine with a further NZ$ 5 million (£2.6 million) worth aid in funds and non-lethal military assistance, including surplus equipment, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.
Ms Ardern said the money would be primarily directed to a Nato Trust Fund that provides fuel, rations, communication equipment and first aid kits to support Ukraine as its battles Russian invasion for nearly a month now.
“We consider what is happening in Ukraine as a massive disruption to the international rules-based order and because of that it impacts all of us and that’s why we have taken these extraordinary measures,” the prime minister said.
The non-lethal military aid will include body armour, helmets and vests that are surplus to requirements, Ms Ardern said.
It will be provided by the New Zealand Defence Force.
Ukraine has received NZ$ 11 million (£5.7 million) in total assistance from New Zealand.
Ammonia leak at chemicals plant in Ukraine’s Sumy
A leak of ammonia has been reported from a chemicals plant in Ukraine’s Sumy, city’s governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Monday.
The leak occurred at 4.30am local time (2.30 GMT) at the Sumykhimprom plant, the governor said. Area within a five-kilometre radius around the plant is hazardous, Mr Zhyvytskyy said.
The governor did not provide details about the cause behind the leak.
Sunak denies comparison of Ukraine war with Brexit
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has refuted the comparison of the Ukraine war with Brexit, stating that the two situations are “not directly analogous”, distancing himself from Boris Johnson’s comparison.
“I don’t think those two situations are directly analogous,” said Mr Sunak. “Clearly they are not directly analogous and I don’t think the prime minister was saying they are directly analogous.”
Political editor Andrew Woodcock has the full report here:
Four killed in shelling in Kyiv’s Podil: Officials
At least four people in Kyiv’s Podil district were killed on Sunday after a shelling struck residential houses, officials said.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said “several homes and one of the shopping centres [were hit],” citing preliminary information.
State emergency service from Kyiv confirmed that four people had been killed in the strike.
Mr Klitschko said rescue teams were deployed to put out a massive blaze at the shopping centre.
Biden to visit Poland this week, says White House
Joe Biden will be stopping in Poland this week during his Europe trip for urgent talks with Nato alliance and European allies, announced the White House.
Embarking on the visit on Wednesday, Mr Biden will first reach Brussels and then Poland, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday.
The US president will meet with leaders in Poland.
A strategic member of Nato and a key Ukrainian ally, Poland has taken in more than 2 million refugees fleeing the siege in the former Soviet territory.
Biden to visit Poland during trip to Europe for talks on Ukraine crisis
Biden will travel to Warsaw on 25 March where he will hold a bilateral meet with Andrzej Duda
Mariupol mayor rejects Russian offer of laying down arms
Piotr Andryushchenko, mayor of Mariupol, dismissed Russia’s offer of respite to the town’s resident on the condition of laying down their arms.
Cursing at the Russians, Mayor Andryushchenko said he did not need to wait until morning — the deadline given by Russian authorities to accept the offer — to respond to Moscow’s leaders, reported Interfax Ukraine.
Russia’s defence ministry has warned that officials in Mariupol could face a military tribunal if they sided with “bandits” — as per their description, reported Russian state news agency.
Ukrainians in Mariupol should lay down their arms, demands Russia
Ukrainians trapped in Mariupol should lay down their arms if they are seeking a safe passage out of the war-battered town, Russian officials have demanded.
Sternly, Ukraine has rejected the negotiation, asking Russians to not waste time.
Offering two humanitarian passages out of the coastal city — heading either east towards Russia or west to other side of Ukraine, Russian Col Gen Mikhail Mizintsev made the offer to Mariupol residents and asked them to raise white flags in response to the offer.
Mariupol residents were given until 5am Monday to reply to Russia over the negotiation.
However, Ukrainian deputy prime minister junked the Russian offer and said: “ “There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this,” she said.
“I wrote: ‘Instead of wasting time on eight pages of letters, just open the corridor.”’
Relief at Chernobyl
Management of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986, say 50 staff members who had been on the job since the plant was seized by Russian forces on 24 February have finally been replaced. Officials had repeatedly expressed alarm that the staff was suffering exhaustion after weeks of forced, unrelieved work and that this endangered the decommissioned plant’s safety. The authority that manages the plant did not give specifics on how agreement was reached to let the workers leave and others come in to replace them.
Associated Press
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies