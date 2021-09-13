Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly had to be separated on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet after getting into a fight, reports claim.

According to a few photographs and videos, McGregor is seen being held back by security guards as he attempts to take a swing at the 31-year-old musician.

In one video, the 33-year-old professional boxer also spilled a drink at Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

As reported by TMZ, the situation escalated when the “Papercuts” singer “couldn’t hear” what the UFC boxer was trying to say to him on the red carpet, followed by the musician’s security “pushing” the Irish sportsman away.

A source told the outlet that McGregor was reportedly trying to ask Kelly for a photograph together, but the musician denied his request.

However, a spokesperson of McGregor told The Independent: “Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture, nor did he instigate this incident. He does not know Machine Gun Kelly, outside of the fact that he attended Conor’s fight this past July.”

The Independent has reached out to Kelly’s representatives for comment.

The alleged scuffle between the two personalities comes two months after McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier via doctor stoppage in the main event of UFC 264 in July.

The Irishman was unable to continue fighting after sustaining an ankle injury at the end of the first round.

During the incident at the VMAs, McGregor’s walking cane was reportedly tossed to the ground before it was given back to the injured athlete.

Kelly’s girlfriend Megan Fox was also present when this incident occurred.