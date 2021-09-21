Corey Taylor has shared messages between himself and Blink-182’s Travis Barker to make his case amid a row with Machine Gun Kelly.

The rapper and singer, real name Colson Baker, was filmed making disparaging comments in reference to Taylor’s band Slipknot – who were performing at the same event – during his performance at Riot Fest on Sunday 19 September.

“You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f***ing weird mask on a f***ing stage,” he told his audience.

After his comments made headlines and were mocked by music fans, Baker lashed out on Twitter where he claimed that Taylor had worked on one of his songs but it had been “f***ing terrible”.

“Corey did a verse for a song on Tickets to My Downfall album, it was f***ing terrible, so I didn’t use it,” he posted. “He got mad about it, and talked s*** to a magazine about the same album he was almost on. Y’alls stories are all off. just admit he’s bitter.”

MGK appeared to be referring to an interview where Taylor called out musicians who “take something that’s been around forever and then just basically rework it and call it new – even though it’s completely derivative”.

The 31-year-old’s music has been criticised by some for simply recycling the popular post-punk sounds of bands such as Blink-182.

After MGK’s claim, Taylor had apparently had enough and shared messages between himself and Barker that appeared to show a discussion about one of his songs.

“I don’t like people airing private s*** like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said no to them. So without further ado.... #receipts. This is all I’m going to say about it,” Taylor tweeted to his 666,000 followers.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He shared two screenshots of emails. One, seemingly from Barker, sent feedback from MGK saying Taylor had “f***in killed it” with his vocal contribution and he was “stoked” to have the Slipknot frontman on the track. MGK added some notes about changes he’d made to the song and requests for Taylor’s second half of the verse.

“F*** yeah tell him he rocks,” MGK apparently added.

However, Taylor’s response showed him responding negatively – albeit politely – to MKG’s feedback.

“I listened to the ideas and to be honest, I don’t think I’m the right guy for the track,” he wrote to Barker. “Nothing personal, I just think if this is what MGK is looking for, someone else is the guy to do it.”

He continued: “It’s ALL good, and I’m stoked for him – I hope you guys find the right fit for it. Hope you understand and I wish you guys the best with it. If I can help in any way, let me know.”

MGK has not yet responded to Taylor’s post.