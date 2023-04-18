Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III’s coronation is almost upon us, with a Bank Holiday weekend full of celebrations fast approaching.

The official coronation takes place on Saturday 6 May, with a coronation concert taking place the following evening on Sunday 7 May.

Staged at Windsor Castle and broadcast across the BBC, the concert will feature performances from Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Last summer, a royal concert was staged at Buckingham Palace for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, titled the Party at the Palace concert. Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Queen were among those to perform.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and where is the concert taking place?

The coronation concert take part on the evening of Sunday 7 May, ahead of Bank Holiday Monday on 8 May.

The concert will be staged on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, marking the first time a concert has been held in the grounds.

Celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee in June (Getty Images)

Who will be performing?

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are among the musical acts who will be performing at the coronation concert.

Also on the line-up are Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench. More acts will be announced soon.

The Coronation Choir, a group created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBT+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs, will also make an appearance.

Who has turned down performing at the concert?

We don’t officially know whether there are any musicians who have actually said “no” to performing at the coronation, but reports have suggested that both Ed Sheeran and Adele are unable to perform, despite the King being “very keen” to have both.

Harry Styles, Kylie Minogue and Elton John are also said to have declined offers to perform.

Charles appears at the Platinum Party in the Palace concert (Getty Images)

How to get tickets

Sadly, it’s too late to apply for tickets for the concert, as the public ballot has now closed.

The tickets will be split between 10,000 members of the public, who will be told if they have won free tickets by late April, and volunteers from Charles and Camilla’s charities.

Winners will be allocated based on the geographical spread of the UK’s population rather than a first-come, first-served basis, with 5,000 people each given a pair of tickets in the ballot run by Ticketmaster.

The remaining tickets will be shared between organisations supporting young people, the military and the environment, alongside local communities and the Commonwealth.