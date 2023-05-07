Coronation – live: William and Kate make unexpected visit to concert queue
‘Excited’ royal fans started arriving at Windsor Castle hours before the star-studded concert starts at 8pm on Sunday
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made a surprise appearance to Windsor to meet fans congregating for the coronation concert.
Crowds started arriving at Windsor Castle hours before the star-studded concert starts at 8pm on Sunday, with many draped in Union flags and wearing Union flag dresses.
William and Kate were seen shaking hands and chatting to revellers, with William telling one group of well-wishers: “Enjoy the concert tonight.”
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be joining around 20,000 members of the public at the concert in Windsor where, along with other family members, they will see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
Ahead of the show on Sunday evening, thousands of street parties are taking place, with people encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended a big lunch in Cranleigh, while the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will attend a community street party in Swindon, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will attend a big lunch in Windsor.
Nicole Sherzinger ‘feels like Disney princess’ at Coronation Concert
Nicole Scherzinger has said she felt like a Disney princess when she was rehearsing her song for the Coronation Concert, which is taking place in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman will perform ‘Reflection’, which was written and produced for Disney’s 1998 animated film Mulan.
Scherzinger told the PA news agency backstage ahead of the event that she felt “overjoyed” and “honoured” to take the stage.
“Now that I’m here, it just feels really surreal. Being on the ground and having Windsor Castle as your backdrop is the dream,” she added.
The singer said she found the coronation service on Saturday to be “remarkable”, as her home country of America does not have the same type of pageantry.
King and Queen arrive at Coronation Concert
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived at the Coronation Concert, as celebrations for the king’s crowing continue.
The king and queen will be treated to performances by acts including Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, and Alexis Ffrench.
More than 20 million people tuned in to watch the coronation yesterday, while tens of thousands flocked to London to watch proceedings in-person.
Sofia Richie shows off ‘chic’ coronation concert outfit ahead of father Lionel Richie’s performance
Sofia Richie has shared a preview of the outfit she’s chosen for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronationconcert, where she will watch her father Lionel Richie perform (Chelsea Ritschel writes).
On 7 May, a day after the King and Queen were crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the coronation celebrations will continue with a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle. The concert, which will take place on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds - the first time a large-scale event has been staged on the property - will feature performances by a number of musical guests including Katy Perry, Richie, Take That, and Andrea Bocelli.
For the occasion, Richie, who recently returned from her honeymoon after exchanging vows with husband Elliot Grainge in a lavish wedding in the South of France last month, has chosen a bright pink outfit.
Our culture team will be following the coronation concert beat by beat.
The line-up for this evening’s show includes Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, and Alexis Ffrench.
Watch: Windsor Castle abuzz ahead of coronation concert
Crowds are entering Windsor Castle ahead of the King’s coronation concert which starts at 8pm.
Coronation Concert: Everything you need to know about King Charles’s musical celebration
King Charles III’s coronation is well and truly upon us, with a Bank Holiday weekend full of celebrations in full swing.
The official coronation took place yesterday, on Saturday 6 May, with a coronation concert taking place this evening (Sunday 7 May).
Staged at Windsor Castle and broadcast across the BBC, the concert will feature performances from Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
Everything you need to know about King Charles’s coronation concert
Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among musical acts to perform tonight
Take That superfans Dawn Fenwick and Sian Gould are excited to see the group perform at Windsor Castle for the king’s coronation concert.
Ms Fenwick has been taking her daughter Ms Gould to Take That concerts since she was a child.
The pair travelled from High Wycombe.
Watch: Ukraine’s Zelensky congratulates King Charles on coronation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated King Charles on his coronation and offered him and the British people thanks for their support in the war against Russia.
He described the king and Queen Camilla, his wife, as “true friends of Ukraine” and said his reign marked “the beginning of a new era for the British monarchy”.
Britain has been a key Western partner supplying military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February last year.
Coronation concert: ‘It’s a big part of history'
Sarah Edwards travelled with her daughter Charlotte from Ipswich for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle.
The journey took them more than two hours.
The mother told the PA news agency: “We watched all the coronation on TV yesterday.
“It made us really excited to be here today. I think it’s a big part of history for my daughter to be a part of.
“I’m really excited to be part of such a big day.”
DJs light up London street for coronation
DJs performed at the Browning Street community street party in Walworth, London.
