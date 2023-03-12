Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rapper Costa Titch has died aged 28 after “collapsing on stage” at a music festival.

The South African musician – full name Costa Tsobanoglou – was performing as part of the Ultra South Africa festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday (11 March).

According to reports, Tsobanoglou collapsed on stage during his performance, with his family confirming on Instagram that he died soon after.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson Constantinos Tsobanoglou who South Africa had come to love and idolise under his stage name Costa Titch,” their statement read.

“It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.”

They continued: “We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth. As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try and make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves.

“The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him, even in spirit.”

No cause of death was given.

Born in Nelspruit, Tsobanoglou began his career as a backing dancer, before turning his attention to rap.

He performed in the popular amapiano style and was known for integrating traditional South African culture with trap beats.

His most popular song was the single “Big Flexa”, which went viral on TikTok in 2021. A remix of the song was later released featuring musician Akon.

Ultra South Africa was headlined by Adam Beyer, Alesso, Fisher, Oliver Heldens and Timmy.