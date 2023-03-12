Oscars 2023 - live: Hollywood preps for Academy Awards as Everything Everywhere All At Once leads nominations
The champagne-coloured ‘red’ carpet is rolled out ready for Sunday’s celebration of cinema
Hollywood is gearing up for the Oscars with the 95th Academy Awards taking place tonight (12 March) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Everything Everywhere All at Once has the most nominations and is considered the frontrunner for best picture having won a string of top prizes at the guild awards that precede the Oscars.
Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are tipped for best director, and former child star Ke Huy Quan is expected to pick up best supporting actor. First-time nominee Michelle Yeoh could also become the first Asian best actress winner.
In a field of ten best picture nominees, Netflix’s German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front could sneak an upset having picked up the best film trophy at the BAFTAs.
Host Jimmy Kimmel has said that he will address last year’s “The Slap” incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, noting it would be “ridiculous” not to. The academy will have its first-ever “crisis team” in place to react to any similar surprises.
The Independent will have all the latest from the [champagne-coloured] red carpet to the final award, including a performance from Rihanna, nominated for best original song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Looking back at The Independent’s interview with Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh is one of the frontrunners to be named Best Actress at this year’s Oscars.
Last May, she sat down for an interview with The Independent’s Annabel Nugent, to talk about Everything Everywhere All At Once, her amazing career and Asian representation on screen.
Michelle Yeoh interview: ‘We want to see our faces on screen’
The Malaysian actor and stunt legend is finally leading a Hollywood film, the fast-growing phenomenon ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’. What took everyone so long? She talks to Annabel Nugent about representation, Bond, and repping for the underdogs
Slapgate wasn’t a one-off – the Oscars have always been mired in scandal
“The slap” may have been the most recent Oscars scandal – one that almost certainly will be joked about on Sunday night – but the Academy Awards have long been associated with scandal.
Geoffrey Macnab looks back at Oscar history and says the awards have always been turbulent and continue to reflect the biases of those who greenlight the movies.
Slapgate wasn’t a one-off – the Oscars have always been mired in scandal
With the Academy Awards happening on Sunday, Geoffrey Macnab looks back at Oscar history and says the awards have always been turbulent and continue to reflect the biases of those who greenlight the movies
Giant Oscars are unwrapped ahead of Sunday’s awards show
Anyone else really enjoying these photos of the big Oscars that sit on the red (or gold) carpet being unwrapped?
Chris Rock divulges how Jada Pinkett Smith ‘started’ Will Smith feud before Oscars slap
Will Smith may not be in attendance at this year’s Oscars, but the show seems unlikely to go ahead without at least a few mentions of The Slap.
Last week, Chris Rock finally opened up about the altercation in his new Netflix special, where he claimed that Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith was the cause of rivalry between the pair.
Jacob Stolworthy reports below...
Who will win, should win, and who should have got a look in at the Oscars
Wondering who’s going to win on the big night tonight? Adam White has broken it down for you, offering his theories on who should win, actually will win, and should have been nominated in the first place.
Who will win and who should win at Sunday’s Oscars?
Will it be an ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ sweep? Or could ‘Tár’ prove to be the one to beat? Adam White has looked over the major categories to try and figure them out
Who will present the Best Actress Oscar in place of Will Smith?
While last year’s Oscars was all about “the slap”, we’ll still be feeling the ramifications of the altercation at this year’s ceremony.
As Will Smith slapping Chris Rock resulted in the Men in Black star being banned from the Academy Awards, Smith will not be able to give out the Best Actress award on Sunday.
Usually, the reigning recipient of the Best Actor prize – which Smith holds for King Richard – presents the award for this year’s Best Actress, and vice versa.
Here’s everything we know...
With Will Smith out, who will present the Oscar for Best Actress?
The situation isn’t unprecedented – and could even result in the return of a brief but much-loved custom
Avatar: The Way of Water deserves to win the Oscar for Best Picture
Louis Chilton, meanwhile, has argued that we should all stop being such snobs and back Avatar: The Way of Water for the win.
Ignore the snobs – Avatar: The Way of Water deserves to win Best Picture
James Cameron’s hit sci-fi sequel has been all but written off in this year’s Oscar race. It’s a rank injustice, argues Louis Chilton – this earnest blockbuster is pure cinema
Why Top Gun: Maverick should win the Oscar for Best Picture
Our very own Adam White has also been making the case for Top Gun: Maverick’s spot in the Best Picture category, arguing that Tom Cruise’s long-awaited sequel should take home the top prize on Sunday night.
Why Top Gun: Maverick should win the Oscar for Best Picture
Inexplicably, one of the biggest films from last year is a bit of an underdog at this week’s Oscars despite a handful of nominations. According to Adam White, it really ought to be leading the pack
What do you reckon?
Why Everything Everywhere All at Once does actually deserve Best Picture
Ahead of tonight’s hotly anticipated awards show, our writers have been making a case for the films they want to win Best Picture.
Firstly, we have Annabel Nugent on why frontrunner Everything Everywhere All At Once would be a worthy winner, actually.
Everything Everywhere is the rare frontrunner that actually deserves Best Picture
It may have swept awards season so far, but the Daniels’ absurdist comedy-drama is still an underdog in this race. Annabel Nugent makes the case that it’s a rare frontrunner actually worthy of the top prize
How to watch tonight’s Oscars in the UK and US
The Oscars are kicking off this evening in Los Angeles, but those pesky timezones mean you’ll have to stay up late if you want to tune in live.
Fortunately, we’ve got all the details you need on when and where to watch the Academy Awards tonight at the link below.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies