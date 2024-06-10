Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Courteney Cox has recreated her dance from Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” music video for a new TikTok trend.

The Friends star got her breakthrough role starring in the video accompanying the hit 1984 song. Before this, her sole credit was an appearance in one episode of the US TV show As the World Turns.

Hopping on to the app’s latest viral moment, in which young TikTokers ask their parents to recreate how they danced in the 1980s over the sound of “Smalltown Boy” by Bronski Beat, the actor shared her own take on the trend.

Dancing along to the song, Cox removes her sweatshirt to reveal the same t-shirt she wore with Springsteen in the video as the footage cuts to a throwback of the actor on stage with the “Born in the USA” star.

“This is easily the best one yet!” wrote fans in the comments section of the post.

“You win this trend,” wrote another.

Others were surprised as they said, “I never knew that was Courteney Cox!”

The star was 20-years-old when she was cast by director Brian De Palma for the video. It was filmed at the opening night of Springsteen’s Born in the USA tour in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with the singer pulling Cox out of a crowd to dance on stage with him.

Cox has previously said that the video “got me in the door to so many places” but that she initially didn’t want to be the one who was picked to go on stage, in an interview with Off Camera in 2017.

( TikTok @courteneycoxofficial / YouTube: Bruce Springsteen )

After the video, Cox guest-starred in a number of US shows, including Murder She Wrote, and Family Ties. In 1994, she auditioned for the role of Rachel Green on Friends but was cast as Monica Geller instead.

The Scream star is active on social media and regularly shares humorous spoofs on her well-known character. Last month, she joked about the humidity on a trip to Miami as she shared a video recreating a famous scene from the comedy sitcom.

Monica famously battled increasingly frizzy hair in a Friends episode titled, “The One in Barbados Part 1”, blaming it on the humid weather.

In the video, she could be seen inside her hotel room with nice, sleek polished hair.

Cox claims “I love Miami” as she opens the door and steps out onto the balcony. The actor’s hair is then immediately transformed into frizzy curls.

She then mouths one of Monica’s most well-known lines: “It’s the humidity!”