Courteney Cox channels Monica Geller as she recreates famous Friends scene

Courteney Cox channeled her Friends character Monica Geller as she joked about the humidity on a trip to Miami.

The actor posted a fun video on Instagram on Wednesday (22 May) where she recreated a famous scene from the comedy sitcom.

In the video, the 59-year-old can be seen inside her hotel room with nice, sleek polished hair.

She claims “I love Miami” as she opens the door and steps out onto the balcony. The actor’s hair is then immediately transformed into frizzy curls.

She mouths a voiceover with one of Monica's most well-known lines: “It's the humidity!”

Monica famously battled increasingly frizzy hair in a Friends episode titled, The One in Barbados Part 1, where she blamed it on the humid weather.