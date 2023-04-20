Damian Lewis to join The Pretenders at Black Deer Festival this summer

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Black Deer Festival has revealed its final wave of acts for 2023, including Richard Hawley, Damian Lewis, Patty Griffin, Brandy Clark and Grace Petrie.

The new additions join a star-studded list of performers that includes Bear’s Den, Bonnie Raitt, and The Pretenders.

The fourth edition of the Americana festival is set to collide with the release of Lewis’ first album, Mission Creep. The actor-turned-musician has appeared in dramas such as Homeland and Billions, and only recently released his debut single “Down on the Bowery”.

“I’m really looking forward to Black Deer Festival and so excited to play live for y’all in the deer park on the day my new album is officially released,” Lewis said.

Grammy-nominated Clark is also set to release her hotly anticipated self-titled album in the month before her Black Deer performance.

Other new names to the bill include Elephant Sessions, Jaime Wyatt, The Wandering Hearts and Ian Prowse.

Alongside established artists, the festival will welcome winners of Black Deer’s ‘Emerging’ programme including Demi Marriner and Motel Sundown. The four winners were voted for by the Black Deer Community, beating more than 700 other entrants.

As well as showcasing an eclectic array of talent across the sub-genres of Americana and country music, the festival has an expansive offering that includes leather and denim workshops inspired by motorcycle culture.

Also on the agenda are a “righteous Sunday gospel brunch”, and outdoor activities for children in the ‘Young Folk’ area.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Black Deer is about experiencing the unique cultural richness that surrounds the Americana lifestyle,” said festival founders Gill Tee and Debs Schilling.

The Independent, which has partnered with the festival this year, has called Black Deer one of “the most culturally eclectic and rewarding festival experiences in the UK”.

The event is set to take place in Eridge Park in Kent over 16-18 June 2023.