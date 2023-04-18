The Great Escape announces full schedule for this year’s festival

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Great Escape has announced its full schedule for the 2023 edition of the Brighton-based festival.

Revellers this year will get to see acts including K-Trap, Coach Party, and Gengahr. Festival-goers will also be treated to Great Escape regular Steve Lamacq, who will return to host the BBC 6 Music and Introducing stage.

Organisers have created an expansive programme, featuring more than 500 artists across 35 walkable venues, with stage hosts including The Independent, Amazon Music and TikTok.

Appearing on The Independent’s stage are headliners The Pretenders, plus Blondshell, Egyptian Blue, and English Teacher.

As well as performances from emerging artists, attendees can access the Great Escape’s parallel conference, led by music industry champions.

Curated showcases will highlight different kinds of talent, with “+44” from Amazon Music celebrating Black music artists and genres, set to be headlined by South London star K-Trap, who will perform alongside Birmingham MC LaFamilia, rising star Zakhar, and Nigerian-born singer and songwriter Shae Universe.

Mae Stephens from Kettering, whose song “If We Ever Broke Up” racked up millions views on TikTok after going viral earlier this year, is one of a handful set to feature on the seaside main stage. The 19-year-old will be performing as part of the Patterns Upstairs showcase, run in collaboration with event partner TikTok.

As part of the conference’s offering, attendees can access a stack of panels, keynote speakers and networking sessions run by the Great Escape’s industry partners.

The conference timetable includes workshops supported by Arts Council England, designed to address the challenges faced by early-stage artists and music entrepreneurs. The Great Escape takes place from 10-13 May 2023.

Tickets are on sale now at https://greatescapefestival.com/