Montreux Jazz Festival unveils lineup starring Janelle Monae, Bob Dylan and Lil Nas X
Montreux Jazz Festival takes place this summer across two weeks and multiple venues in Geneva, with The Independent as the event’s exclusive global media partner
The Independent is proud to announce an exclusive new partnership with Montreux Jazz Festival 2023.
The news comes as the festival announces this year’s lineup, which includes Bob Dylan, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, Lionel Richie, Janelle Monae, Christine and the Queens, Mark Ronson and Wet Leg.
The festival organisers have curated an eclectic, free-flowing programme for the 250,000 guests that come to Geneva each year. With artists invited to perform with full creative freedom, music lovers can enjoy the sound from the jazz festival’s two main venues.
Auditorium Stravinski offers a prestigious line-up of different generations of renowned musicians, while the Montreux Jazz Lab has a longstanding history of hosting the brightest talents before they explode into global icons (think Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa).
The Independent will publish interviews, announcements, festival exclusives and commercial support from the two weeks of unforgettable performances. It will be the only news partner in the UK and US to do so.
The Independent’s Culture & Lifestyle News Editor, Roisin O’Connor, said: “Montreux Jazz Festival is one of the most prestigious and storied festivals in the world, set in one of the most picturesque locations. I am thrilled that The Independent is partnering with organisers this year, becoming part of such a proud cultural landmark.
“Their 2023 lineup is just the latest evidence of Montreux’s status, both as a heritage festival respected by musicians the world over, and as an event that has its finger on the pulse of future talent. We simply can’t wait to celebrate this year with them.”
Mathieu Jaton, CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival, commented: “Like Montreux Jazz Festival, The Independent is a prestigious brand recognised and respected internationally, making this such a special partnership full of opportunities. We look forward to working with them during the incredible 2023 edition of the festival and beyond.”
Presale tickets available 5 April from 2pm GMT, and general sale 6 April from11am GMT. Tickets will be available for purchase from www.montreuzjazzfestival.com
