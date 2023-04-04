South London rapper Che Lingo visited the Music Box studio to perform tracks from his forthcoming album 'Coming Up For Air'.

Building on his critically-acclaimed debut 'The Worst Generation', Che Lingo performed his single 'Out The Blue' as well as 'Jaded' and 'Fighting Giants'.

The songs demonstrate the themes of mental health and anguish that 'Coming Up For Air' tackles, with Che saying that the album is ""an intimate and personal look at myself and people like me who find it hard to see themselves sometimes.""

