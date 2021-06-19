Former N-Dubz star Dappy helped saved a man’s life after talking him down from London’s Tower Bridge.

The rapper had been filming a music video when he saw police cars and ambulances in the area.

A video posted on Instagram by Dappy’s girlfriend, Imani Campbell, and published by Metro, showed him asking the police if he could speak to the man.

In another post, which has been reshared on Dappy’s Instagram Story, Campbell wrote: “I truly believe the universe sent us to that bridge so Daps could save this young man’s life. As soon as he recognised Daps his whole demeanour changed, we saw hope appear in his eyes…

“Daps told him his life is precious and that he loves him… he talked him off the bridge… the man and his family reached out and he is alive and well.”

Dappy, who is now a solo artist after being in N-Dubz from 2000 until 2011 alongside Fazer and Tulisa Contostavlos, released his new single “Bolo” last week.

You can find helpful tips on how to start a conversation, or if you are worried about someone else, on Samaritans website. You can contact the Samaritans helpline by calling 116 123. The helpline is free and open 24 hours a day every day of the year. You can also contact Samaritans by emailing jo@samaritans.org. The average response time is 24 hours.