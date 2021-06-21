Dave Chappelle joins Foo Fighters to cover ‘Creep’ by Radiohead at Madison Square Garden

The Foo Fighters made a huge return to live music in New York last night (20 June) with their full-capacity concert at Madison Square Garden.

The event marked the first in more than 15 months that did not require social distancing, masks or capacity restrictions, only that all concert-goers could provide proof that they were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

During the show, the band were joined onstage by comedian Dave Chappelle, who performed a rendition of Radiohead’s 1992 song, “Creep”.

“I’m at a Foo Fighters concert at Madison Square Garden with 20,000 of my closest vaccinated friends,” a journalist tweeting on Palmer Report’s account wrote.

“They just covered Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ – and Dave Chappelle sang lead vocals (no, really). None of this would be happening if the election had gone the other way. America is back!”

“June 20th 2021, reopening of the Garden for a sold out fully vaccinated Foo Fighters show, and Dave Chappelle shows up for a rendition of my favourite song ‘Creep’ by Radiohead. It can’t get better than this, take all my money,” another wrote.

“I’m not a big fan of the Foo Fighters or Dave Chappelle and this isn’t the best cover of this song, but something about seeing a packed MSG singing along to Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ gave me all the feels,” one person tweeted.

See more reactions below:

In May, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all New York venues can operate at 100 per cent capacity if everyone within the venue is fully vaccinated.