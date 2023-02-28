Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dave Grohl reportedly spent 16 hours cooking food for the homeless people of Los Angeles.

The Foo Fighters frontman collaborated with The Hope Mission on a barbeque project this week where he cooked ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw, and beans for the homeless.

According to TMZ, Grohl funded the whole initiative himself and “got some sleep here and there in the parking lot while the meat was getting smoked.”

The barbeque fest helped feed approximately 500 people.

This isn’t the first time Grohl has been seen giving back to the people.

In 2020, the 54-year-old musician surprised a trauma nurse named TJ Riley, who was recovering from Covid-19, by serenading him with a solo version of “Everlong”.

Grohl appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to surprise the nurse.

Earlier this year, Grohl’s band Foo Fighters released a statement revealing the fate of the band following the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The group announced that they will continue as a band. However, they said they will be a “different band going forward” without Hawkins.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the statement read.

“When we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Foo Fighters is set to headline Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, and Bonnaroo music festivals this summer.

Last year, Foo Fighters played two tribute shows for Hawkins in London and LA in September, with guests including Queen, Alanis Morrisette, Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Cars, and Rush.