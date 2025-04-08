David Bowie’s daughter paves her own way with debut album release

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Bowie’s notoriously private daughter, Lexi Jones, has released her debut album Xandri.

The 24-year-old artist is the only daughter of Bowie and supermodel Iman, who were married from 1992 until his death in 2016.

The artist took to Instagram to tease her upcoming album, sharing exclusive snippets from songs, and showing clips from her childhood featuring Bowie over the last few weeks.

Xandri was released with no other advertisement and without an announcement last Wednesday (4th April). It features tracks such as “Through all the time”, “Moving on” and “Standing alone”.

With 12 songs, Xandri blends genres such as pop, electronic, and indie rock, all featuring Jones’ vocals. Her ability to glide seamlessly between genres suggests that she holds the same genre-transcending musical habits as her father.

The young artist also writes and produces all of her own tracks. The album’s title, Xandri, comes from the Greek name that means “defender of the people.”

Iman and David Bowie in 2007 ( Getty )

As well as music, she also often takes to social media to showcase her artwork and poetry. Her talents as a visual artist shine through on the album’s cover art, which she designed herself. The artwork shows two faces on the same head splitting away from each other.

Her debut release comes more than eight years after her father’s death. Jones has often paid tribute to him online, posting videos of the pair from her childhood on her Instagram, and also getting matching tattoos with her mother Iman in his memory in 2018.

Lexi Jones is one of Bowie’s two children. His son, Duncan Zowie Jones, is his first-born child with his first wife, Mary ‘Angie’ Angela Barnett. He is a British film director and screenwriter best known for his films Moon and Source Code.

Bowie passed away in January 2016 after a private battle with cancer for months. His 26th studio album, Blackstar, had been released two days prior to his death on January 8th, his birthday.

Bowie’s work will be celebrated next month in Camden in London’s new Live Odyssey immersive experience. The new attraction aims to celebrate British music, taking visitors through a two-and-a-half hour span of six decades of British music, from the 60s right up to today. There will be six different rooms which will each house a different musical era.

His daughter’s album, Xandri, is available on Spotify and Apple Music.