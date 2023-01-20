Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have poured in for the late great, David Crosby after his death was announced Thursday (19 January).

The rock and roll legend passed away aged 81 following “a long illness”, his widow Jan Dance announced.

The musician was a founding member of the hugely popular Sixties groups, the Byrds and Crosby, as well as Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Crosby’s former bandmates Stephen Stills and Graham Nash were among the first to pay homage to the artist.

“It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed,” Nash wrote on Facebook. ” I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years.

He continued: “David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”

Meanwhile, in a statement shared with Deadline, Stills said: “I read a quote in this morning’s paper attributed to compose [sic] Gustav Mahler that stopped me for a moment: ‘Death has, on placid cat’s paws, entered the room.’

“I shoulda known something was up. David and I butted heads a lot over time, but they were mostly glancing blows, yet still left us numb skulls. I was happy to be at peace with him. He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius. The glue that held us together as our vocals soared, like Icarus, towards the sun. I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure.”

Brian Wilson, cofounder of The Beach Boys, reacted to the news on Twitter, writing: “I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian.”

The Doors official Twitter account also shared a statement reading: “The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the ‘60s peace and love movement; a legend within his own right, and every group he was a part of. Coming up in the same era as The Doors, David Crosby had the voice and songwriting abilities that made him completely unique.

“Condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

Christina Applegate shared how she plans to honour the late musician: “Tonight at 7pm PST my friends and neighborhood will howl and then blast CSN [Crosby, Stills & Nash] to honor this beautiful soul and legend. If you do this, please send me videos RIP David Crosby!! We love you.”

Singer Melissa Etheridge also paid tribute. Crosby acted as a sperm donor for Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher and was therefore the biological father of her two children — Bailey and Beckett (who died in 2020).

“I am grieving the loss of my friend Beckett and Bailey’s biological father, David,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair. “He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure.”

Crosby was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a member of the Byrds in 1991 and secondly for his work with Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1997.

He is survived by his widow, Dance, and four children.